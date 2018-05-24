23 May 2018

South Africa: De Lille's Court Hearing Postponed 'Because Judges Need More Time to Prepare'

Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille back at work after a court ruling in her favour.

Temporarily reinstated City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will spend more time in her office after her court battle meant to be heard on Friday was postponed for almost another two weeks.

"My court case which was scheduled for this Friday, May 25 has been postponed to the 4 and 5 June because the judges need more time to prepare," she announced on her Twitter account.

De Lille returned to office immediately last Tuesday after the Western Cape High Court temporarily reinstated her, both as a member of the Democratic Alliance and the Cape Town City Council, pending a full review of her removal.

The DA, however, said her return would only be "ceremonial", with the party's caucus to make the key decisions in the city.

Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson suggested De Lille could "drink tea and drive around in CA1 [the official vehicle]", while everyone waits for the full court review on Friday.

De Lille has taken to sharing her diary with her social media followers every day, providing insight on the meetings and events she attends.

