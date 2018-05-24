23 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Ban on Logging Extended for Six Months

By Muthoni Waweru

Nairobi — The government has extended the ban on logging in public and community forests for a further period of six months.

The extension is to facilitate the appointment of the new board of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the interim reform implementations committee to be finalized.

The extension will also allow the government to undertake immediate measures to streamline the operations of KFS and the management of the forestry sector, a statement from the Ministry of Environment said.

In the meantime, implementation of the recommendations of the task force is on-going.

Deputy President William Ruto suspended logging in all forests in the country on February 26 as part of efforts by the government to respond to the drought that is sweeping the country.

The effects of logging have also been extensively captured in a report released recently by the Kenya Water Agency which called for immediate resolutions on how the issue can be addressed.

