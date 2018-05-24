Nigeria: NANF Counsels Sports Minister Over FIFA's $2m World Cup Grant

The National Association of Nigerian Footballers (NANF), has told the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, not to allow 'anybody or persons not known to Nigerian law' to handle the $2m recently sent by World football governing body (FIFA) towards Super Eagles preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are currently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital putting finishing touches to their preparation for the World Cup.NANF President, Harrison Jalla, said in a statement made available to The Guardian yesterday that the fund must not be released to anybody or persons not known to Nigerian law.

"Sequel to recent developments on the state of Nigeria football, particularly the recent judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Suit Number - SC. 731/2016, the National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANF) states as that there is a conscious and deliberate attempt by your esteemed office as the Minister of Sports of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to desecrate your oath of office by undermining and rubbishing the Supreme Court of judgment delivered on the 27th of April 2018.

"That the judgment was clear and unambiguous, especially on page 25... "In any event the instant case and as can be seen from the record earlier reproduced in this judgment, there was a clear order that the matter can be relisted if out of court settlement failed, which was unfortunately the case. I have to point out that by restoring the suit to the cause list, it means a restoration of all orders in the proceedings in the suit irrespective of the fact that the matter may be heard denovo before another judge."

"That your good self and your esteemed office with the support of some induced section of the media has brazenly defied a judgment of the highest court in the land by promoting Amaju Pinnick and his illegal board who was never elected in the eyes of the law.

"That the NANF states further that we shall hold you and your esteemed office accountable if the appropriated funds from the Federation account and grant from FIFA is disbursed by anybody or persons not known to our laws and invoke the relevant sections of the Nigeria constitution to bring you to book.

"That we stand by the Supremacy of the Judiciary as a norm in every democratic setting," Jalla stated in the letter, which was copied to the Presidency, Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Federation, Chairman Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Director General Directorate of State Security Service (DSS).