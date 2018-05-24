Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Cheringoma to Seize Opportunities of Peace

Maputo — Mazamba (Mozambique), 23 May (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday urged the population of Cheringoma district, in the central province of Sofala, to exploit to the full the potential of the district, taking the opportunity provided by peace to promote development.

This has been a good agricultural year for Cheringoma which has harvested over 34,000 tonnes of crops. Since it only needs about 13,000 tonnes for its own consumption, this leaves a surplus of 21,000 tonnes that can be sold to provide an income for the farmers and their households.

Speaking at a rally in the locality of Mazamba, Nyusi praised the population of Cheringoma for rising from the ruins of war, and resuming production. Cheringoma was one of the Sofala districts ravaged during the war of destabilisation prior to the 1992 peace agreement between the government and the Renamo rebels.

More recently, Renamo has twice resumed a low level insurgency in Sofala (in 2013-14 and in 2016), but since the late Renamo leader, Afonso Dhlakama, declared a truce in December 2016, the province has been at peace.

Nyusi recognised that development programmes have been delayed not only in Sofala, but across the country, by such factors as Renamo's war, drought, the fluctuations in the prices of Mozambican exports, and the suspension of aid by key donors. This occurred following the revelation in April 2016 of the true size of Mozambique's "hidden debts".

Such constraints had affected the country's productive capacity and the mobilisation of investment. "Our own management capacity had to be the basis for paying public expenditure", Nyusi said.

He promised the crowd that he will continue mobilising resources to guarantee the viability of social and economic projects that have an impact on the communities. Nyusi also claimed there is a sufficiently solid base to launch tourism undertakings in Cheringoma.

During the day, Nyusi also met with the Cheringoma district government, and laid the first stone for the construction of a bank in the district capital, Inhaminga.