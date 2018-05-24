23 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police in Cover Up for a Fatal Accident Involving DPP Official

By Owen Khamula

A Police move to cover up a fatal accident involving a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official in the central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu has been exposed after they issued an accident report purpoting the party official was driving the vehicle instead of his son who does not have a driving licence.

One person has died and three others injured when the saloon vehicle belonging to the deputy organising secretary for the DPP in Kasungu, Happy Lungu, clashed with a truck full of tobacco bales.

One of the injured passengers said the vehicle was driven by Lungu's son, Albert.

"It was a shock to see that the police report says the car was been driven by the father when he was not there," said the passenger.

The deceased has been identified as 53 year old Shaibu M'balaka.

Kasungu police deputy publicist Harry Namwaza confirmed of the accident but said he did not know of the cover up.

