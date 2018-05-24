23 May 2018

Uganda: Museveni Meets Ramaphosa's Son Who in Uganda to Pay Dowry

President Yoweri Museveni hosting Andile Ramaphosa at State House, Entebbe on May 22, 2018.
Kampala — President Museveni hosted the son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, who had visited Kampala to agree on dowry for marrying former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi's niece.

In a tweet, Mr Museveni said Andile Ramaphosa and his delegation had called on him at State House Entebbe on Tuesday.

"I met Andile Ramaphosa and his delegation that called on me in Entebbe. Andile, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, came to seek permission to marry Bridget Birungi, niece of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi. I wish the couple, that will be marrying soon, a fruitful marriage," Mr Museveni said.

The 36-year-old Andile was accompanied by his mother and 11 other relatives.

They were on Saturday hosted at Mbabazi's Kololo home where they delivered the marriage proposal for the 37-year-old Bridget Birungi Rwakairu.

Mr Mbabazi who contested for presidency in the last general elections, was once touted as the second (after Mr Museveni) most powerful member of the ruling National Resistance Movement when he was the Party Secretary General.

Andile, a finance and capital markets professional, is currently working as the head of strategy in the Executive team of Macquire Bank South Africa.

He has previously worked as the managing director Blue Crane Capital and Coronation Asset management another South African company as a senior analyst.

He holds a Holds a Masters degree in Economics which he got Shanghai Fudan University in China where he also worked at Standard Bank (Stanbic) as the head of the relationship team acquiring many mergers.

