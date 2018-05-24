Southern Africa: Luanda Hosts 43rd Session of SADC Parliamentary Forum

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos Wednesday analysed matters related to the holding of the 43rd Plenary Assembly of the Parliamentary Forum of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) scheduled for June 20 - July 2, 2018 in Luanda.

This was during an audience the Angolan Parliament leader granted to the Secretary General of the regional organisation, Esau Chivia.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Esau Chivia confirmed the creation of a team working on logistic preparation for successful event in Luanda.

Angola's mandate at the SADC Parliamentary Forum ends in November this year.

Zimbabwe's Esau Chivia said that the 43rd Plenary Assembly of SADC Parliamentary Forum will decide on who will take over the rotating chair of this regional parliamentary body in the next two years.

The two interlocutors also discussed matters that will be on the agenda at SADC-FP Executive Committee meeting of 28 May in Windhoek, Namibia.

The SADC Executive Committee will also focus on the annual contribution by member countries.

The SADC Parliamentary Forum was set up in 1997 and is made up of 14 Parliaments from the region.

The last meeting of this institution was held in Windhoek, Namibia.