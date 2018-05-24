Ronan Wantenaar and Philip Seidler were Namibia's star performers at the South African National Aquatic Championships which took place in Port Elizabeth at the end of last month.

The 17-year-old Wantenaar broke seven Namibian records and reached the semifinals in five events, while the 20-year-old Seidler achieved the highest placing by a Namibian after reaching two finals.

Competing in the 17-18 age group, Wantenaar broke seven Namibian records.

In the 50m breaststroke he broke his own record of 29,85 seconds with a new time of 29,55 seconds, and in the 100m breaststroke he once again broke his own record of 1:06,39 with a new time of 1:06,11.

He also broke his own 200m breaststroke record of 2:23,82 with a new time of 2:22,78.

Wantenaar also bettered the 200 individual medley record with a time of 2:08,54, which was more than two seconds faster than Byron Briedenhann's previous record of 2:10,95.

With his performances in the 50m and 200m breaststroke he also broke the Namibian Open records of Joerg Lindemeier which stood since 1998 and 1996 respectively.

Lindemeier's 50m breaststroke record of 29,96 was established at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, while his 200m breaststroke record of 2:23,25 was established in Braunschweig, Germany in 1996.

Wantenaar also broke the Men's Open record in the 200m individual medley held by Byron Briedenhann which stood since 2009.

Besides his seven records, Wantenaar also made the semi-finals (top 16 swimmers) in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke as well as the 50m and 100m backstroke events.

Seidler broke his own Namibian Open record of 16:13,16 in the 1 500m freestyle with a new time of 16:07,86, which saw him finishing fifth overall, which was also the highest placing by a Namibian at the championship.

Seidler also made the final for the top eight swimmers in the 800m freestyle event.

The 16-year-old Corne le Roux broke his own Namibian 200m butterfly record for Boys 15-16 years of 2:12,23, with a new time of 2:11,69, which also saw him reach the semifinals in this event.

The 17-year-old Zune Weber has been plagued by back problems lately but she still managed to achieve a personal best time in the 200m individual medley.