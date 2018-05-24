Namibia: Inline Hockey Africa Cup Kicks Off

This year's Inline Hockey Africa Cup kicked-off in style on Tuesday night as Erongo Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua opened the internationally-recognised tournament inside The Dome in Swakopmund with a symbolic drop of the puck in front of a capacity crowd.

At the same time, the chief administrator from the Namibian Sports Commission, Freddy Mwiya, handed over national colours to both the Namibian junior and senior men's teams ahead of their participation at this year's world championships in Italy.

There was also no shortage of exciting inline hockey action as the first game of the night between the Dare Devils and the Rhinos saw some incredible talent on display. The Dare Devils eventually came out on top with a 9-5 win as their star player, former German national Björn Bombis, rose to the occasion to score three goals and assist four more to secure the first win for his team.

Namibia's senior men then made light work of the Peregrine Falcons, cruising to a 7-0 win. The home team dominated all aspects of the game and it was clear to everyone watching that they have been training very hard and look to retain the Africa Cup title that they won last year. Veteran Marcel Baas was Namibia's most prolific scorer with three goals and one assist.

The final game of the night was between the Dome Dragons and Moose Knuckles, two of the early tournament favourites. Moose Knuckles scored early on a power-play to draw first blood, but couldn't capitalise on their early advantage.

The Dragons then controlled the tempo of the game and cruised to an 8-1 victory with the offence being spread out. Canadian international Dave Hammond gabbed four assists and one goal on the night.

The tournament will continue all week with the play-offs scheduled for Saturday. All games are also broadcasted live on the TeeVee App.