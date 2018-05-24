Namibia: Police Profile 'Dangerous' Youngsters

The Windhoek City Police yesterday profiled eight young persons they suspect of committing crimes in Windhoek's Katutura area.

City Police senior superintendent Gerry Shikesho told the media yesterday that they "grabbed the kids" - aged between 15 and 21 years - from Ombili around 02h00 and took them to Wanaheda Police Station.

According to Shikesho, the youths themselves admitted during questioning that they were abusing drugs, and involved in robberies as well as prostitution.

Criminal profiling involves a trip to the police station, questioning the suspect, taking their pictures and recording personal information such as their age and place of residence for future identification, although it does not involve an arrest or criminal charges, according to the police.

"We are still investigating the allegations against them, so there is no arrest for now," Shikesho said, adding that the youngsters belong to a gang called Skim Tumba that works in cahoots with another gang called Kwata Omnona.

Shikesho was set to meet their parents yesterday and to engage the services of social workers.

"We want to have a word with their parents to understand how a responsible mother or father can allow a child who is this young to hang out in bars until midnight," he said. Shikesho, who attributed the behaviour of the youths to moral decay and peer pressure, said the gang operates typically from 22h00 to 04h00.

"If the business is not going well, they can work up to 06h00. They visit various bars and observe patrons. They watch the targetted persons until they go to the bathroom or vehicle and then follow and rob them," he said.

Shikesho said one of the victims was stabbed and hospitalised after the same group attacked him.

"They claim that they are attending school, but we wonder what happened to their parents because they are supposed to be home doing homework instead of being on the streets until 06h00," Shikesho said. "These are youngsters who can quickly graduate into serious robbers. Sometimes the girls carry knives, while the boys carry pangas. "The girls make advances on older men, and when the person is getting ready to leave, the boys come out of nowhere to attack and rob them.

"We advise people, especially those who hang out until midnight to make sure their surroundings are safe," he said.

However, the profiling of the teenagers has drawn criticism among some legal experts, who argue that the police did not observe the rights of the children before profiling them and marking them as possible criminals without proof. Ombudsman John Walters said it was not fair on the children to be subjected to profiling without charges.

"This is a violation of the rights of these children. You do not take in someone unless you had sufficient evidence and have charged them with a crime.

"You have to tell them what crime they have committed. I wonder how the police convinced those teenagers to drive with them to the station without arrest or charges?" he said, adding that police are not supposed to question the children in the absence of their parents.

He also noted that profiling should only be done if someone already has a criminal record with the police. Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi explained that police conducted criminal profiling on a regular basis as part of their job.

"A person does not necessarily need to be charged or arrested for a crime to be profiled by the police as long as they are suspected of having committed a crime," he said. He said the purpose of the profiling was to enable members of the public to identify those who might be involved in crime quicker.