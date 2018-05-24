The thirty something tents across the maternity waiting room about a five-minute drive from the Engela State Hospital in Ohangwena region don't look like much from a distance.

These small colourful tents, however, can tell long stories of human endurance, kindness and bravery.

They have become places where strangers forge friendships or cultivate family ties.

Most of the people here come from far because they want to be closer to their loved ones who are admitted to the hospital.

The pregnant women staying here are waiting for their babies to be born. They come here because they cannot afford to pay N$14 per week to stay in the maternity waiting rooms.

Those who have been staying here for more than two months now, mix and mingle with those who have been here for a few weeks or days.

This is what The Namibian found on Tuesday during a visit to Engela State Hospital. It was lunchtime on a warm and windy afternoon. Four women sat under a big tree. Among them was pensioner Hambeleleni ya Shikesho from Onghala village, who has been living in a small tent for three months now.

From the conversation, one can quickly tell that the women liked Ya Shikesho most. She joked and shared stories with others, while she was busy making traditional food baskets from dried palm tree leaves.

Ya Shikesho came here to look after her sister who is admitted to the hospital. She told The Namibian that she came because the nurses also need help.

"It is my responsibility to take care of her. If I don't take care of her, who will? My husband died years ago. I live with my children and grandchildren in the village. At least, they can take care of themselves but my sister is sick. She can't help herself," Ya Shikesho said.

Ya Shikesho admitted that the conditions at the hospital are not suitable since she sleeps on the ground in a tiny tent.

"As you can see, I am old, but God gave me the strength to be strong through the strong winds and rain,"Ya Shikesho said, adding that she kept herself busy by making baskets.

Ndetamulye Hikuwilwa (57) from Angola, who had been here for eight days, said he always enjoyed the conversation.

Hikuwilwa said she was at Engela for his sick son (8).

He said his wife was staying at the hospital with him.

"As head of the house, husband and father I cannot let my wife and son come here alone. I need to be here for them so that whenever they need something, I am here," Hikuwilwa said.

According to Hikuwilwa, the people staying in the tent camp are like family.

"When you need something and if they have, they will help," Hikuwilwa said.

Wilka Nguulondo (19) occupies the third tent from Hikuwilwa's. Nguulondo comes from a village at the border with Angola.

She is eight months pregnant and has been here for two weeks.

Nguulondo was preparing lunch. It was dried spinach, which she said was all there was to eat until dinner. Unlike others whose family members came to offer comfort, Nguulondo is alone and said she was scared. "There is no one who could come with me. I had no choice but to come alone," she said, adding that it was the first time she was scared.

Luckily for Nguulondo, the elder pregnant women were guiding and advising her.

Although Nguulondo said she was looking forward to giving birth, she was also nervous.

"Being here is like I am with my family or people I have met before. They are kindhearted people. They share everything," Nguulondo said.

At another tent, a couple from Angola, 60-year-old Ndavide Mumbalu and his 55-year-old partner Paulina Nauvila were having Oros and bread for lunch. The couple had been here for about two days.

The couple said they came for medical attention and that whenever they travelled to the hospital, they met different people and still made friends. Of course, the couple said, there were times when some people are unfriendly, "but as human beings, we all need each other".

"I have met a lot of wonderful people here. It is just like going to the hotel. This is our hotel," the couple said.