Nigeria: Omeruo, Stephen Eze Shine in Eagles Training

Photo: allafrica.com

Kenneth Omeruo and Stephen Eze.

Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo and Lokomotiv Plovdiv star, Stephen Eze shone like million stars at Super Eagles training yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Coach Genrot Rohr divided the team into two, with Team A putting on orange bibs on top of the green sleeveless tops. It had Oghenekaro Etebo, Junior Lokosa, Tyronne Ebuehi, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.Team B with just the green sleeveless tops had Alex Iwobi, Stephen Eze, Eddy Onazi, Elderson Echiejile, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidozie Awaziem.

Both teams went against each other in a six-a-side game using 'monkey posts.'About 22 minutes later, both teams went into a match of seven-a-side with the goalkeepers joining in the session, and goalposts being used this time. About one quarter of the training pitch was used for the game.

Deportivo de La Coruña youngster, Francis Uzoho, joined the Team A as the keeper, while Enyimba's Ikechukwu Ezenwa was selected for the Team B.

After ten minutes, Ajiboye replaced Uzoho and Ezenwa was removed for Daniel Akpeyi.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, the match ended 3-2 in favour of Team A, with Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo, scoring a brace and Etebo accounting for the other goal.

For Team B, Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender, Stephen Eze outshone his teammates Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, as he scored the two goals.Alex Iwobi's father, Chuka Iwobi, was among those who attended the training session yesterday.