Australian pastor Roy Perkins has been in charge of Maforga Mission for 30 years. Valoi reports that abuse of children in the orphanage has been known for at least 15 years, but "local authorities protected and protect him, even after he was taken to court for sexual abuse." Pastor Roy and his wife Trish were protected by a district administrator, police and a local prosecutor, who denied stories from the victims, Valoi reports.

Mozambique's government and international institutions turned a blind eye to 30 years of sexual abuse at a Christian mission orphanage in Manica, according to an investigation by Estacio Valoi, probably Mozambique's best investigative journalist. (Zam 9 May; https://www.zammagazine.com/chronicle/chronicle-35/639-mozambique-in-the-care-of-pastor-roy

