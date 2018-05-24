Nigeria: Gowon, Shonekan, Maiden Ibru, Others for Diya's Church Thanksgiving At 70

Former heads of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.); Chief Ernest Shonekan and Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, are among dignitaries expected at the 70th anniversary celebrations and thanksgiving service of the United African Methodist Church Cathedral in Lagos on Sunday.

Publisher of The Guardian newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and publisher of Vanguard newspapers, Sam Amuka, will also be at the event.

Also expected are the Asiwaju of Remo Land and Executive Chairman, Coleman Wires/Cables Industry, Solomon Olukayode Onafowokan; the Sobaloju of Lagos, Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu and APC chieftain, Anthony Adefuye.

Others are Ayodeji Otegbola, Asiwaju of Aworiland; former Minister of Education, Iyabo Anisulowo; former President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nike Akande; former District Governor 404B-2, Lions International, Christiene Olufunke Adebajo and Olori-Moji Abass.

The celebrant and Baba Ijo of the Church, Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd.), will receive the guests of honour and other dignitaries, while the Presiding Bishop of the Church, Reverend Oladipo Timothy, will deliver the sermon.