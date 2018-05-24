24 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Career Guidance to Be Offered for Youth At Tourism Expo

Windhoek — FNB Namibia will be providing valuable career guidance to the youth during the upcoming 2018 Tourism Expo, which will take place from May 30 to June 2.

"One of the numerous new projects we are involved in is our participation in the career youth section, where we aim to provide learners with the tools and resources to help them make important and valuable career decisions," says Elzita Beukes, FNB's group communications manager.

This will be the first time that the bank has a career stand at the expo and learners can look forward to engaging and exciting activities. "Our stand is in the form of an interesting and interactive engagement where secondary school learners will have the opportunity to take an aptitude test and view an array of career-based videos to give them more guidance on a career path. Our staff will be on standby to answer any questions. The stand will also feature a variety of tourism-specific careers."

Beukes added. "We look forward to being able to assist in gauging what the person's abilities are and be on hand to give guidance in a fun and interactive way."

FNB Namibia employs more than 2,300 Namibians and the FNB Group has made significant contributions to economic growth and social development through employment creation, financing of industries and contribution to the fiscus.

"We believe that our people are the essence of the group and we aim to make a difference both in their lives and those of other workers within the country," said Beukes.

