Kenya: Motorists Endure Nightmare After Rains Damage Meru-Nairobi Road

Motor on Meru-Nairobi highway was on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning paralysed after heavy rains washed away a section of the road near Ruguti Bridge in Tharaka-Nithi County.

Hundreds of commuters including pupils were stranded as police and drivers took time to fill the eroded part with stones.

"The road at this point is between two rocks and due to lack of drainage on the sides, running water ends up washing away the tarmac," said Ms Wanja Karuku, vice-chairperson Meru Nissan Sacco.

Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene, who was among those stranded on Tuesday night, said a contractor was already repairing the rain-damaged road.

"The situation has been worsened by the heavy rains pouring in the region but already there is a contractor on the ground working on it," said Mr Munene.

Mr John Kimani, a truck driver told Nation that he had been stranded since 9pm on Tuesday.

"I am headed to Meru to deliver some goods and I don't know when I will leave here," said Kimani.

The ongoing rains has damaged several roads in the county.