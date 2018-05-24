23 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Suspected Militants Shot Dead in Bakara Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia security agents on Wednesday afternoon shot dead two suspected militants in Mogadishu's busy Bakara Market, Radio reports. The two, according to a police official, were carrying a pistol and had been trailed by security agents.

Bakara has lately seen a surge in assassinations by militant groups and suspected business rivals. On Tuesday Islamic State ISIS claimed it's assassin shot dead a Somali policeman in the vicinity of Bakara Market.

Inside Kenya's Army War On Alshabaab In Somalia Small Country Big Heart, Djibouti Rescues Hundreds In Cyclone Hit Somaliland IGAD Convenes Meet To Take "Punitive" Measures On South Sudan Pact Violators

ISIS posted the photos of the actual assassination in it's affiliated news agency Amaq. It is not clear who the two shot dead on Tuesday are affiliated with.

Somalia

A New Approach is Needed to Combat Maritime Threats - One Earth Future Report

Piracy events off the Horn of Africa doubled last year compared to the year before indicating that Somali criminal… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.