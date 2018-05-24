Somalia: Two Suspected Militants Shot Dead in Bakara Market

Somalia security agents on Wednesday afternoon shot dead two suspected militants in Mogadishu's busy Bakara Market, Radio reports. The two, according to a police official, were carrying a pistol and had been trailed by security agents.

Bakara has lately seen a surge in assassinations by militant groups and suspected business rivals. On Tuesday Islamic State ISIS claimed it's assassin shot dead a Somali policeman in the vicinity of Bakara Market.

Inside Kenya's Army War On Alshabaab In Somalia Small Country Big Heart, Djibouti Rescues Hundreds In Cyclone Hit Somaliland IGAD Convenes Meet To Take "Punitive" Measures On South Sudan Pact Violators

ISIS posted the photos of the actual assassination in it's affiliated news agency Amaq. It is not clear who the two shot dead on Tuesday are affiliated with.