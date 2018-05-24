24 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Actress Mercy Johnson's Mum Passes Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has lost her mother.

The actress and mother of three took to her Instagram handle @mercyjohnsonokojie about an hour ago to announce the passing away of her mother.

The actress who pleaded for her privacy and that of her family, did not mention when she died and what led to her death.

"It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you."

Nigeria

Soldiers Accused of Raping Women Rescued From Boko Haram

Amnesty International has accused Nigerian security forces of raping thousands of women and girls who escaped from the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.