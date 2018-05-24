Nigeria: Super Eagles Await Mikel, Moses As Preparations Begin for World Cup

Three players are still being expected at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo as the national team have already kick-started their preparations for the World Cup in Russia.

As at the time of filing in this report, the trio yet to hit the Eagles' camp from the roster of 30 players named in the provisional World Cup squad are Captain John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses, and John Ogu.

Already, Ogu who just finished his season in Israel, has served indications that he would be heading to Nigeria earnestly ahead of Monday's Congo DR friendly.

It is also understood that Moses will join up with his team-mates in Uyo later this week, ahead of Monday's international friendly against the Simba of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt.

The duo of Shehu Abdullahi and Ahmed Musa were the latest set of arrivals in the Super Eagles camp; joining the rest of the team on Wednesday.

The list of those in camp includes; Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, Dele Ajiboye, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi, Stephen Eze, Junior Lokosa, Eddy Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Odion Ighalo, Brian Idowu, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, Leon Balogun, Uche Agbo, Joel Obi, Mikel Agu and Moses Simon are also in.

After Monday's game, the Super Eagles will then take on England in a prestige encounter at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2, before trading tackles with the Czech Republic in Austria on June 6.

The team will camp for nine days at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria before flying to their team base camp in Yessentuki, Stavropol region of Russia on June 11.

The Super Eagles who will be making their sixth appearance at the World Cup in Russia are in Group D and would be starting out against Croatia before taking on Iceland and then Argentina.