24 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Governor Jonah Jang Granted Bail

By Idoko Salihu

A former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has been granted bail.

Mr Jang is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for allegedly stealing billions of naira of public funds while in office.

He has been in prison for about one week based on a court order.

He was granted bail on Thursday morning by high court judge Longji in Plateau State.

The ex-governor, now a senator, was granted a bail of N100 million along with other conditions.

His co-accused was also granted bail.

Details later...

