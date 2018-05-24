24 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gov Ortom Asks Public/Civil Servants Eyeing Partisan Politics to Resign

Tagged:

Related Topics

As activities for the 2019 general elections build up, Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State has served quit notice to all Public and Civil Servants eyeing partisan politics in the state.

In a circular by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Ijohor (SAN), conveying the directive, the governor asked such officers to resign before May 29 or face sanctions.

The circular read in part: "The Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has directed that all Political Appointees/Civil Servants on the pay roll of the Benue State Government, who wish to seek public offices in the 2019 General Elections, should as a matter of necessity resign their appointments, latest 29 May, 2018."

He, however, warned against canvassing for votes and campaigning for elective offices without resigning.

The governor also warned that such actions would attract sanctions and hence a breach of the governors' directive.

Some of the lawyers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the directive, said the governor had the right under the Electoral Act to ask for their resignation since they were "mere" political appointees.

They also explained that both public and civil service rules prohibited officers from partaking in partisan politics while in active service.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Soldiers Accused of Raping Women Rescued From Boko Haram

Amnesty International has accused Nigerian security forces of raping thousands of women and girls who escaped from the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.