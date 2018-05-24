23 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Carnival Show in Asmara City

Asmara — A carnival show under the theme "Dejen Hizbawi Ginbar" was staged in the streets of Asmara on May 22 in connection with the 27th Independence Day Anniversary.

The carnival featuring the activities of the 11 departments of the EPLF that were active behind the frontline during the armed struggle for independence was opened by Mr. Alamin Mohamed Seid, Secretary of PFDJ and Maj. General Romodan Osman Aweliai, Governor of the Central region.

The event that was organized by the 13 sub-zones in the Central region began from around "Shida" and crossed through Harnet and Martyrs Avenue and to the finishing stage at the Bahti Meskerem square.

The carnival received popular acclaim by Asmara city residents, Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora and foreign nationals, according to reports.

