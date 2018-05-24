23 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of the Cuba, Switzerland, France, the UK, Yemen, Libya, Nigeria and Palestine sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

In their respective messages President Miguel Dias of Cuba, President Alain Berset of the Swiss Federation, President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, Queen Elisabeth II of the UK, President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of Yemen, Mr. Fayez al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their respective countries readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

