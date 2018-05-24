Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Italy, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm.

The participants of the celebrations held in the Italian cities of Milano, Brescia, Bologna and Napoli said that the Independence Day is the fruit of the heavy human and material sacrifice the Eritrean people paid and expressed resolve to strengthen participation in the realization of the national development drives.

The Eritrean nationals residing in the cities of Rome, Catania, Bari, Genoa, Torino, Parma and Florence also celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in the Netherlands celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary in Rasivaik in which a number of friends of Eritrea took part.

Speaking at the event the Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negassi Kassa said that the Eritrean people have emerged victorious foiling the external conspiracies aimed at derailing its multi-sector progress and that the vision of the Eritrean people and Government will be realized through hard work and commitment.

At the Independence Day celebration held in Neundorf, Switzerland, the head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Sleshi Idris, the Charge d'Affairs, Mr. Bereket Woldeyohannes and the First Secretary, Mr. Adm Osman, gave briefings on the objective situation in the homeland and the progress of the national development programs.

The Eritrean nationals in Toronto and its environs also celebrated Independence Day anniversary featuring various activities portraying the true image of their country. Briefing was also provided on the socio-economic, political and diplomatic progress.

At the Independence Day celebrations conducted in Melbourne, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, a number of friends of Eritrea took part.