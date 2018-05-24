Cameroon: National Day Celebration 2018 - President Paul Biya Commends Cameroonians

Below is a press statement signed by the Minister, Secretary General of the Presidency.

«On the occasion of the celebration of the 46th edition of the National Day, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, extended hearty and warm congratulations to all participants and all those who contributed in one way or another to make it a resounding popular success: pupils, students, political parties, defence and security forces, Cameroonians at home and abroad.

The Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, also took the opportunity to congratulate the National Army and Security Forces on the bravery, professionalism, spirit of sacrifice and determination with which they are defending our country's territorial integrity, peace and stability, as well as ensuring the security of citizens and their property.

He urged them to continue to relentlessly fight, in compliance with the laws and regulations of the Republic, all enemies of peace, be they Boko Haram terrorists or criminal groups seeking to spread terror and fear among the people of the South West and North West Regions through assassinations, kidnappings with demands for ransom, arson and all forms of destruction, threats, intimidation and racketeering.

The Head of State congratulates all Cameroonians on their support to their defence and security forces, in this legitimate and salutary action and thanks friendly countries for their precious help in this global fight against terrorism.

The Head of State also extends hearty and warm congratulations to the Cameroonian people at large who once again, on this solemn occasion of the National Day celebration, demonstrated their commitment to national unity and to the values of peace, tolerance and dialogue that are the bedrock of our nation.

He commends the wisdom, maturity and courage the Cameroonian people have always shown in order to meet, together with the leaders they have freely chosen, the many challenges they face, and urges them to continue in the same spirit ».

Done in Yaoundé, 22 May 2018 Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic.