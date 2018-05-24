23 May 2018

Somalia: MP Nur Narrowly Escapes Death in Gunfight Between Guards And NISA Agents

Somalia's MP and opposition figure Abdullahi Mahamed Nur on Wednesday night was caught up in a gunfight between his bodyguards and NISA agents in the capital Mogadishu, Radio Dalsan reports.

According to an aide of the politician his vehicle was shot at after he passed through the Fiat security check in Abdiaziz district.

His bodyguards reacted by firing back and a gun fight ensued. The Mp was unhurt in the incident and is at this hour convening a meeting with opposition lawmakers at the Hotel Makkah Al Mukaramah.

Mahad Salat, an MP has demanded an explanation by the government into the incident terming it an attempted assassination.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the incident. Nur is the leader of opposition aligned Mps in the Somalia Parliament.

