23 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland MP Dahir and Bodyguard Shot Dead in Galkaayo

A Puntland regional MP Abdirahman Maalim Dahir was on Wednesday night shot dead by unknown gunmen in Garowe, Radio Dalsan reports. His bodyguard was also killed in the shooting. Two gunmen fired at the lawmaker and his guard and fled the scene.

The incident occurred outside a hotel in the central Somalia city. Dahir was rushed to a Galkayo hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for his killing.

There has been 12 assassinations in Somalia since the start of Ramadan 11 of them in Mogadishun alone.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

