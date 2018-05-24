Sudan: FM Expresses Regret Over Eritrean Unfounded Accusations Against the Sudan

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday expressed regret over Eritrean unfounded accusations that Sudan and Ethiopia are allegedly planning to support rebels against Asmara and that this agreement was concluded during a recent visit to the Sudan by the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release it issued on Wednesday expressed astonishment over the Eritrean statement which it said was full of falsified and unfounded information

The Ministry called on Eritrea to stop involving the name of the Sudan and to work for resolving its domestic question and challenges away from accusations against the Sudan.

The ministry pointed out that the Eritrean Ministry of Information, issued a statement on the 15th of May in which it accused the Sudan of striking an agreement with Ethiopia to coordinate support for the Eritrean opposition and provide it with arms and facilitate their unobstructed passage and movement along the borderlines.

Expressing its regret for the continued baseless accusations by the government of Eritrea, the ministry express its strong surprise for the falsified information contained in the Eritrean statement, the foreign ministry said.

It renewed Sudan's unchanging stands of good neighborhood relation and nonintervention in the domestic affairs of other countries. The statement said the government of the Sudan calls on Eritrea to work for resolving its domestic problems and questions without involving the Sudan therein.