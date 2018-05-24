Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Separate Military Bases in Lower Shabelle Region

The Al Qaeda-allied Al-Shabaab militants have launched well-organized overnight attacks on several Somali military bases in the country's southern volatile Lower Shabelle region.

The first attack took place in Bula-Mareer village after the armed fighters raided a key army outpost, sparking a heavy gunfight that raged on for several hours during the night.

Similarly, the militants staged another assault against Somali government troops manning a base in Km-50 area in the same region. It's not clear the figures of the casualties yet.

Since the holy month of Ramadan started last week, Al Shabaab has intensified attacks in the country, mainly in Mogadishu and nearby areas to topple the UN-backed government.