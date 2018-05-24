Somalia: Heavy Fighting Between Puntland and Somaliland Erupts in Tukaraq

A heavy fighting between Puntland and Somaliland regional forces has erupted on Thursday morning in Tukarak area of Sool region, military sources confirmed to Radio Shabelle.

The the two states have issued immediate press releases, accusing each other of starting the combat in the disputed town, which lies about 90Km north of Garowe, Puntland capital.

It's not yet clear who and how the battle flared up, but residents told Radio Shabelle that both warring sides have used heavy weaponry and artillery fire against each other during the clash.

The details of the casualty figures are still sketchy.

Abdirahman Guri-Barwaqo, the minister of Information for the northern breakaway Somaliland has accused Somali Federal government of attacking Somaliland troops.

There has been escalating tension in Tukaraq since it fell to Somaliland force in last January following incursion against Puntland troops stationed in the strategic town.