Nigeria: Court Grants Shekarau, Wali Bail

A Federal High Court in Kano has granted Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmed bail.

Mr Shekarau is a former Kano State governor and former presidential candidate.

The three Peoples Democratic Party leaders were accused of sharing N950 million campaign funds prior to the 2015 elections.

The defendants face a six-count charge bordering on conspiring to recieve cash payment without passing through a financial institution.

The offence is contrary to section 15, 16,18 of the money laundering prohibition act 2011, the EFCC said.