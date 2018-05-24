24 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Grants Shekarau, Wali Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasir Ibrahim

A Federal High Court in Kano has granted Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmed bail.

Mr Shekarau is a former Kano State governor and former presidential candidate.

The three Peoples Democratic Party leaders were accused of sharing N950 million campaign funds prior to the 2015 elections.

The defendants face a six-count charge bordering on conspiring to recieve cash payment without passing through a financial institution.

The offence is contrary to section 15, 16,18 of the money laundering prohibition act 2011, the EFCC said.

Nigeria

Soldiers Accused of Raping Women Rescued From Boko Haram

Amnesty International has accused Nigerian security forces of raping thousands of women and girls who escaped from the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.