24 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 'Islamic State Assassin' Behind Policeman Shooting Arrested in Mogadishu

Somali authorities have arrested a man believed to have appeared in an Islamic State ISIS propaganda photos shooting a policeman on the streets of Mogadishu, Radio Dalsan reports.

The man police arrested was dressed in a light blue shirt and sky blue tracks similar to the assassin that appeared in the ISIS propaganda photos.

The so called Islamic State ISIS had claimed responsibility for the killing the traffic policeman at the busy Bakara market on Tuesday afternoon.

This was the first assassination to be claimed by the group in Mogadishu. Pro ISIS militants are attributed to at least 4 assassinations mainly in Afgoye some 30km from Mogadishu.

In April a suspected ISIS militant identified as Jama Hussein Hassan was arrested in Mogadishu and found with bomb making equipment.

Pro ISIS militants in Somalia are led by Sheikh Abdiqadir Mumin and mainly based in the remote parts of the Galgaal mountains in Puntland.

Somalia

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

