Zimbabwe: Newly Formed Opposition Party Leader Dies

Leader of the newly formed Zimbabwe Democratic Change party (ZDC), Josphat Ushewokunze who was due to officially launch his party in Harare ahead of the 2018 harmonized elections died in a car accident while on his way to Zimbabwe from his South African base.

Ushewokunze, who was laid to rest last Saturday in his rural home in Guruve was due to officially launch his party in Harare on Friday 11th of May.

ZDCs National Youth President, Foster Nduku, expressed the party's deep shock and disbelief on the passing of their President saying they feel brainless without him.

"I was shocked because the last time I spoke to him he told me that he was going to appoint me as party 's vice chairperson ,we are like a head with no brains now since he is the one aibatanidza vanhu (who united people) during the difficult times," Nduku said.

Meanwhile, the new party's Vice President, Thomas Sibanda was appointed by the Youth Executive to be Acting President till further notice.