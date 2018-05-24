24 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Newly Formed Opposition Party Leader Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Delicious Mathuthu and Evidence Chipadza

Leader of the newly formed Zimbabwe Democratic Change party (ZDC), Josphat Ushewokunze who was due to officially launch his party in Harare ahead of the 2018 harmonized elections died in a car accident while on his way to Zimbabwe from his South African base.

Ushewokunze, who was laid to rest last Saturday in his rural home in Guruve was due to officially launch his party in Harare on Friday 11th of May.

ZDCs National Youth President, Foster Nduku, expressed the party's deep shock and disbelief on the passing of their President saying they feel brainless without him.

"I was shocked because the last time I spoke to him he told me that he was going to appoint me as party 's vice chairperson ,we are like a head with no brains now since he is the one aibatanidza vanhu (who united people) during the difficult times," Nduku said.

Meanwhile, the new party's Vice President, Thomas Sibanda was appointed by the Youth Executive to be Acting President till further notice.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Fails to Appear in Parliament

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy has resolved to issue another invite to former President Mr… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.