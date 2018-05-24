Rwanda: Ex-Rwanda Presidential Candidate Goes On Trial

Kigali — THE trial of former Rwandan presidential hopeful, Diane Rwigara, has opened amid fears of a compromised probe by an impartial judiciary.

Rwigara (37) has been charged, alongside her mother and four others, with "inciting insurrection or trouble among the population", emanating from her campaign to challenge longtime leader, Paul Kagame, in the 2017 election.

Rights groups said given the number of flawed prosecutions in the East African country in the past, ensuring a trial that met rigorous international standards must be a priority for judicial authorities.

"They must demonstrate that this trial is not being used to punish individuals for political dissent. Criticizing the government is not a crime,' said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East Africa.

Nyanyuki said the judiciary must ensure a fair and impartial trial.

"All the accused must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a fair trial. The prosecution has the burden to prove the commission of any crime beyond a reasonable doubt."

Charges against Rwigara, a businesswoman and activist, were based on public comments critical of Kagame's government, at the launch an activist group, the People Salvation Movement.

Days later, nude photos of Rwigara were leaked onto the internet.

She was also charged with forgery and "use of counterfeited documents."

Her mother, Adeline, faces an additional charge of "discrimination and sectarian practices."

The National Electoral Commission barred Rwigara from contesting the poll alleging she has not collected enough valid signatures. Kagame was re-elected to a third seven-year term with about 99 percent of the vote.