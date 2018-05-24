Zimbabwe premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games when they beat Chapungu 1-0 in a midweek Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played at Ascot Stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Walter Mukanga struck after 66 minutes to restore the platinum miners' 6 point lead at the top of the premiership table.

Tonderai Ndiraya's men remain the only premiership side still to be beaten since the start of the 2018 league race and top the standings on 35 points, 6 ahead of second placed FC Platinum who have a game in hand.

In other matches, inconsistent giants Caps United turned on the power to emerge 3-0 victors over visiting ZPC Kariba in a game played at the National Sports Stadium.

Goals by double scorer John Zhuwawo after 28 and 79 minutes and a penalty strike by ex-Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba ensured the former champions returned to winning ways after weeks of poor results.

In a game played at Rufaro Stadium, Harare City continued with their fine form when they beat Shabanie Mine 2-1 while the Bulawayo derby saw hosts Bulawayo Chiefs fall 0-2 to neighbours Chicken Inn.

Premiership action continues this Thursday with giants Dynamos and Highlanders both in away derbies.

Dynamos battle Black Rhinos while Highlanders will be hosted by Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

FC Platinum will look to their defeat of Dynamos last week to spur them to a victory against visiting Nichrut in Zvishavane while Herentals face a tricky tie at home to Triangle in a double header encounter that will see premiership minnows Yadah and Mutare City Rovers FC use the same turf.

Josphat Ushewokunze