24 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Midweek Fixtures - Ngezi Stretch Unbeaten Run to 13 Points As Caps Rout Zpc Kariba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games when they beat Chapungu 1-0 in a midweek Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played at Ascot Stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Walter Mukanga struck after 66 minutes to restore the platinum miners' 6 point lead at the top of the premiership table.

Tonderai Ndiraya's men remain the only premiership side still to be beaten since the start of the 2018 league race and top the standings on 35 points, 6 ahead of second placed FC Platinum who have a game in hand.

In other matches, inconsistent giants Caps United turned on the power to emerge 3-0 victors over visiting ZPC Kariba in a game played at the National Sports Stadium.

Goals by double scorer John Zhuwawo after 28 and 79 minutes and a penalty strike by ex-Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba ensured the former champions returned to winning ways after weeks of poor results.

In a game played at Rufaro Stadium, Harare City continued with their fine form when they beat Shabanie Mine 2-1 while the Bulawayo derby saw hosts Bulawayo Chiefs fall 0-2 to neighbours Chicken Inn.

Premiership action continues this Thursday with giants Dynamos and Highlanders both in away derbies.

Dynamos battle Black Rhinos while Highlanders will be hosted by Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

FC Platinum will look to their defeat of Dynamos last week to spur them to a victory against visiting Nichrut in Zvishavane while Herentals face a tricky tie at home to Triangle in a double header encounter that will see premiership minnows Yadah and Mutare City Rovers FC use the same turf.

Josphat Ushewokunze

Zimbabwe

Army Won't Allow Opposition to Rule - Deputy Minister Mukupe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has clashed with a deputy minister captured in a video circulating on… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.