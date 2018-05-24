Tanzania to Mark Environment Day With Raft of Activities

Dar es Salaam — The government will host a series of events as Tanzania joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Environment Day.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr January Makamba, said the series of events will start on May 31 and end on World Environment Day, which is scheduled for June 5 in Dar es Salaam.

The theme for this year's commemoration is "Charcoal is Expensive use Renewable Energy," which goes hand in hand with this year's campaign for the use of renewable charcoal in everyday activities.

Mr Makamba said this year's theme was based on the fact that a lot of areas have been affected due charcoal demand with statistics showing that up to 2017, 46,942 hectares of land were destroyed annually.

"The largest demand of charcoal in the country is in Dar es Salaam with an average of 500,000 tonnes of charcoal used each year; and the demand will increase as the city grows", he said. To preserve the environment and ensure that future generations were not affected by what was being done today, the ministry has decided to give an opportunity to individuals with machines that produce renewable charcoal to showcase their technology to create more awareness, he revealed.

"There will be more than 80 individuals who will showcase their technology. Furthermore, during this week people will get an opportunity to learn how to make renewable charcoal. This move would create a lot of jobs as well as market for those who are searching," he said.

Furthermore, Sh600 milIion has been set aside to award winners of the best technology that produces renewable charcoal that will be sold at a low cost and be affordable to everyone.

"We are not using force to abolish the use of charcoal... But the use of renewable charcoal which cost less will make it's demand less.

Other events will include policy makers' meeting on how to develop regulations that consider development, the environment and economic growth. There would also be a religious meeting on how to conserve the environment and also meet with citizens to get their views on what should be done.