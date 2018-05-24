Angola: British Airways to Stop Flying to Luanda

Photo: Wikimedia

British Airways

Luanda — The British Airways officially announced last Wednesday that it will no longer fly to Angola as from June this year.

Without justifying its withdrawal from the Angolan market, the operator has published the information in the global booking systems and purchase of air tickets used by travel agents.

Sources linked to the air sector indicate that British Airways has just reformulated its network at African airports and one of the possible reasons may be the weak occupation of its flights to the Angolan capital.

According to the note, the last flight will depart from London/Heathrow bound for Luanda Thursday on June 7, and has a scheduled return for Saturday on June 9.

British Airways has two weekly flights on this route on Thursdays and Sundays, returning to the British capital on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

In June 2016, the Spanish company Iberia, which is also part of the IAG Group, stopped flying to Luanda for lack of passengers.