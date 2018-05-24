24 May 2018

Namibia: Around 100 Teams Register for the Neymar Jr's Five-Aside Tournament - Last Activation Heads to Oshakati

The third activation of the Neymar Jr's Five-aside tournament held last week at the Namibia University of Science and Technology saw two more females teams register to take part in the tournament.

According to the organisers, the total number of teams registered to date now stands at 100. The registered are all set to take part in the National Champions that will be hosted next month.

At the activation, NUST students competed for exciting prizes as they got into the spirit of the game and battled it out in PlayStation 2018 FIFA soccer games.

Three all-female teams have registered for the tournament, with two from NUST and one from University of Namibia.

However, only one team will be crowned the Champions and will go and represent Namibia in the World Finals in July at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande, Brazil.

Meanwhile, Oshakati will host the last activation on 24 May. The closing date for the registration is 31 May.

