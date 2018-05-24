24 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Bolsters Epidemiological Surveillance At Border With DRC

Soyo — At least 14 health technicians in Soyo town, northern Zaire province, were deployed along the Mwanda region and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border to bolster the surveillance and avoid the spread of Ebola outbreak hitting that neighbouring country.

This was told to Angop on Wednesday in Soyo city by the local health director, Pedro Lussukamo.

He underlined that the referred health technicians and partners increased the epidemiological surveillance measures at local ports and airports.

The technicians, equipped with necessary means, are placed in Kimbumba post, municipal chief town, Sumba and Pedra de feitiço communes.

According to the official, the health sector in the city held a meeting with all the technicians who work in public and private medical units, in which they were instructed to redouble the actions to disseminate information about the Ebola disease inside communities.

The Angolan Border Police (PGFA) and Angolan Navy (MGA) also participated in the effective monitoring and registration of possible suspicious cases of inhabitants of the islands along the river channel of the River Zaire.

