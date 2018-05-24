Namibia: 300 Houses to Be Built At Rocky Crest

A groundbreaking ceremony by the City of Windhoek yesterday marked the start of the Rocky Crest Extension 4 development, under which 300 houses will be constructed.

In a partnership involving the city council, the Development Bank of Namibia, Ino Harith Capital, Namibia Contractors and Tweya Land Developers through a public-private partnership, the project will include the servicing of plots and the construction of 300 houses on 37 hectares of land.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua said in a statement that the demand for serviced land and housing in Windhoek is overwhelming, a reality which has rendered council unable to meet this demand alone.

"This partnership will, therefore, ensure that 300 serviced urban plots are made available and sold to the residents through an expression of interest arrangement," he explained.

According to Ndapewa Paulus of Windhoek Civil Engineers (WCE), an additional 280 serviced plots, which include 231 single residential plots, 18 general residential plots, 22 business plots and 2 institutional plots, will be added to the urban plots available for sale within Windhoek after the completion of this project.

Following an extensive tender process, Namibia Construction was appointed the contractor, with a commencement date of 26 March this year.

"Part of the tender and construction agreement is that at least 33% of the work must be allocated to SME sub-contractors, and the expected completion date for the entire project is June 2020," Paulus said at the ceremony.

The contractor has been on site for two months.

"WCE, together with Harambee Project Solutions, is currently busy with the design of the first 256 general residential units. The construction thereof will start as soon as phase 1 of servicing is completed in February 2019," added Paulus.

Kazapua noted: "It is critical that councils should design policies and programmes that are responsive to the housing needs of the people in order to make the basic amenities such as decent housing and land delivery accessible to the citizens of our country."