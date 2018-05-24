24 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Somalia: Somaliland and Puntland in Heavy Gunfight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkadir Khalif

The armies of breakaway Somaliland and Puntland early Thursday engaged each other in heavy fighting, reports said. Both sides reportedly employed light and heavy guns near Tukaraq District, about 1,100km northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The casualty figure were not immediately available. Somaliland and Puntland have hand long-standing border disputes, particularly over Sool and Sanaag regions that separate them.

Somaliland controls most of the disputed territories. Troops of the breakaway state seized Tukaraq town from Puntland in January this year, and the two sides have since then engaged in intermittent gun fights.

Somaliland in the northwest declared independence from the rest of Somalia in 1991, but has since failed to win international recognition. Puntland was established as a semiautonomous authority in 1998, but remains a member state of the Mogadishu-based federal government of Somalia.

Somalia

Deaths Feared As Fighting Erupts in Tukaraq

Somalia's Puntland State and the breakaway Somaliland clashed on Thursday morning in the border town of Tukaraq, Radio… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.