24 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: All Systems Go for Historic Nama Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop — All is set for the first ever-unified Nama Cultural Festival to be held at Keetmanshoop this weekend.

The festival starts today and it will end on Sunday. Spokesperson of the organising committee, Antonio Stuurman told New Era in a telephonic interview that the stage is set, and everything is in place.

He said the response and the excitement from the communities have been massive, and he therefore expects people from all corners to grace the festival as a united people.

"Things are going quite well, people are very excited, everything is ready for Thursday," he said.

He noted that this festival is unique and the first of its kind in a sense that all Nama sub-clans are uniting to celebrate their culture as one, and this he said goes well for purposes of unity and nation building.

Stuurman further said it is his wish that after the festival, the different communities will be united, and have a sense of identity, which he said is very important.

"We really want the festival to have an impact, we want to have a sense of identity, we are divided due to politics, clans, church affiliation, and so on but at this festival we want to come together as one in the name of culture," he said.

He also emphasised that the festival is not for the Nama communities only, saying other traditional leaders from various traditional authorities as far as Botswana and within Namibia have been invited to witness and learn more about the Nama culture and its traditions.

Furthermore, he said despite the preparations going well, Stuurman admitted that one of the main challenge to organising the festival is mobilising of financial resources, but he quickly noted that this was expected since it is the first of its kind. He further said the response, especially from the farmers have been great, as the committee received generous donations.

The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa and Chairperson of the Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) Seth Kooitjie are set to grace the official event on Friday and are expected to officiate at this special event.

The festival will also see a cultural girl initiation process, cultural exhibitions, traditional dances, panel discussions, and many more.

Namibia

Top Home Affairs Official in Shooting Incident

Khomas regional police have ordered the rearrest of a man who allegedly shot a motorist in the head last week in what… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.