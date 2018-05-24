Kenya: Nairobi County to Get 150 Metallic Garbage Bins for Dumping

Nairobi — Nairobi County Environment Department is in the process of procuring 150 metallic garbage skips to be distributed across the County.

Environment CEC Larry Wambua speaking with Capital FM News on Wednesday, he said they have opted for metallic bins for dumping garbage since the plastic ones are usually stolen by street children.

"Metallic bins are better managed within this week I am getting 10 that I will distribute to various strategic areas, but by June the process of procurement will be finished and I will get extra 150 that will be distributed across the City," he said.

Wambua accused sabotage as the main cause derailing garbage collection in the City saying illegal dumping has been a major challenge.

Already a City hotel has been closed down and some arrests made by the County Enforcement team following illegal dumping in back lanes and beside streets.

The City county has been on the spot over garbage menace in the city as most streets have been turned into dumpsites.

Last week the Government announced that KDF and NYS will help collect accumulated garbage in the city.

About 381 garbage trucks and 100 machines owned by KDF, NYS and County Government will be deployed.

According to Wambua,the National government will assist the County to clear garbage for three weeks then the County will sustain.

The County will also liaise with members of County Assembly to get 20 youths per ward who will be collecting garbage.

Further,the County is working on a plan to stop hiring private contractors to collect garbage but make garbage collection a full county government mandate.