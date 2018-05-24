23 May 2018

Tanzania Has Not Changed Position Over Israel and Palestine, Mahiga Insists

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Tanzania has reiterated on Wednesday that its position over Israel and Palestine has not changed.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga told the National Assembly that Tanzania backs the United Nations which seeks reconciliation by forming two separate nations - independent Palestine and safe Israel.

"Tanzania understands that Israel has a right to remain independent and safe and the same to Palestine," said Mr Mahiga as he tabled his ministry's budget for 2018/19.

"Tanzania also participates in discussions in search for the solutions in the Middle East," he added.

The ministry's budget increased from Sh157.98 billion currently to Sh177 billion in the next financial year.

The development budget increased from Sh8 billion to Sh10.4 billion.

