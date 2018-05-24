Namibia: All Set for Nama Cultural Festival

The inaugural Nama cultural festival is set to take place from today to Sunday at the Westdene Stadium at Keetmanshoop.

Spokesperson of the festival committee Antonio Stuurmann told Nampa on Tuesday that all is set with everything in place for the festival.

"The committee is ready to host this historic event. We have people travelling from South Africa and Botswana, and we expect them to arrive here on Thursday (today)," he said.

Stuurmann reiterated that the purpose of the festival is to unite the Nama people.

"It has no political agenda as some see it. We want everyone from all over Namibia, from all walks of life, from different ethnic groups and different backgrounds to come and witness this event," he said.

The Nama Cultural Festival was launched in March this year by //Karas governor Lucia Basson and the committee plans to make it an annual event.

According to the programme, the festival will be officially opened tomorrow with various chiefs from Botswana and South Africa. Local chiefs are expected to deliver speeches. Later, there will be a film show, panel discussions and soccer matches.

On Saturday, an exhibition of karakul pelts will be held, while dances will be held throughout. Stalls to sell traditional food will be set up while medicine and artefacts will be on display.

- Nampa