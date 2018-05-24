24 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Rwanda Sign Air Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan and Rwandan governments signed a civil aviation agreement Wednesday in the city of Kigali, Rwanda.

The agreement, initialed in the city of Kigali by Angolan Transport Minister Augusto da Silva Tomás, and the Minister of State and Transport of Rwanda, Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, aims to establish and operate air services between the two states.

Under the terms of the agreement, flights between the two countries will initially have seven weekly flights, to be operated by TAAG (Angola) and RwandAir (Rwanda), airlines designated by both States.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries was signed on 15 May by the National Civil Aviation Institute (INAVIC), represented by Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance, Amélia de Sousa, and the Rwanda Aeronautical Authority, represented by the Director-General Silas Udahemuka.

Angola occupies an excellent geo-strategic position in Africa, enabling it to be a privileged international air corridor, thus having many advantages in terms of, for example, reducing flight time for many countries, the minister emphasized.

The Transport Minister addressed the Symposium on Operational Safety Management Wednesday in the last day of the event which ends in Kigali, Rwanda.

The meeting aims to provide countries with the best practices for effective implementation of the State Safety Programme

Angola

British Airways to Stop Flying to Luanda

The British Airways officially announced last Wednesday that it will no longer fly to Angola as from June this year. Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.