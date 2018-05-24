Angola and Rwanda Sign Air Agreement

Luanda — The Angolan and Rwandan governments signed a civil aviation agreement Wednesday in the city of Kigali, Rwanda.

The agreement, initialed in the city of Kigali by Angolan Transport Minister Augusto da Silva Tomás, and the Minister of State and Transport of Rwanda, Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, aims to establish and operate air services between the two states.

Under the terms of the agreement, flights between the two countries will initially have seven weekly flights, to be operated by TAAG (Angola) and RwandAir (Rwanda), airlines designated by both States.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries was signed on 15 May by the National Civil Aviation Institute (INAVIC), represented by Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance, Amélia de Sousa, and the Rwanda Aeronautical Authority, represented by the Director-General Silas Udahemuka.

Angola occupies an excellent geo-strategic position in Africa, enabling it to be a privileged international air corridor, thus having many advantages in terms of, for example, reducing flight time for many countries, the minister emphasized.

The Transport Minister addressed the Symposium on Operational Safety Management Wednesday in the last day of the event which ends in Kigali, Rwanda.

The meeting aims to provide countries with the best practices for effective implementation of the State Safety Programme