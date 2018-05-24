Namibia: Top Home Affairs Official in Shooting Incident

Khomas regional police have ordered the rearrest of a man who allegedly shot a motorist in the head last week in what appears to be a case of road rage.

The motorist, Ndjamba Kapembe (27), survived and is currently fighting for his life at a city hospital.

According to Kapembe's family, the man, whose name is known to The Namibian and is a top officer at home affairs, allegedly shot Ndjamba in Okuryangava on Friday evening.

Meke Kapembe said the man, who was driving together with his son, became angry after he asked Ndjamba to remove his car that had broken down from the road.

Ndjamba, according to Meke, had come out of the car to check what was wrong and the man parked behind, demanding that the broken down car should be moved from the road.

"The guys explained that the car had a problem, and they could not move it," Meke said, adding that an argument broke out then.

The man allegedly drew a gun, and shot Ndjamba in the head before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday, Meke said, the police arrested the man, but released him later the same day without any charges.

Meke said Ndjamba's hospital card and X-rays were missing, and that high ranking police officers were not keen to intervene because the suspect is a top government official.

Khomas regional commander, commissioner Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa confirmed the shooting, saying although the information around the case was sketchy, they had advised that the man should be re-arrested.

"I cannot say why the suspect was released the same day, but this is not something new. It happens, and it also depends on the circumstances," he said.

Contrary to what the family said, Nghishidimbwa told The Namibian that Ndjamba was shot while he was walking in the streets.

Nghishidimbwa also said the police were interviewing eyewitnesses.