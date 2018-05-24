24 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian University Launches an APP That Tracks Ebola

By Syriacus Buguzi

Morogoro — Morogoro Researchers at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) have come up with a digital surveillance app to empower communities report infectious diseases that they are likely to find in their areas.

Dubbed, "AfyaData", the digital platform is a set of open source mobile and web digital tools developed by the Southern African Centre for Infectious Diseases Surveillance (SACIDS) which is based at SUA. The launch comes as part of the varsity's contribution to the country's preparedness to combat life a threatening epidemics such as Rift Valley Fever, Ebola and other diseases that can spread from animals to humans, said SUA's Vice Chancellor, Prof Raphael Chibuda

The App, which can be downloaded for free via Google playstore, works to empower communities to participate in combating diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

Currently, Afya Data, is in use by the community health reporters, human and animals health officials in Ngorongoro District, Morogoro Urban, Kilosa, Malinyi, Ulanga and Kibaha Districts.

SACIDS communication expert, Mr Yunus Karsani told The Citizen that AfyaData supports prediction of most likely disease conditions to inform subsequent confirmation strategies.

Funded by a US-based organization, Ending Pandemics, the technology was developed by a team of animal, human and ICT specialists.

Over 400 community members and officials are already using the App and countries such as Uganda, Kenya and Thailand have already informed SUA experts that they would wish to import the technology.

