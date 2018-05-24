17 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: VP Assures Reforms to Guarantee Councils Full Autonomy

By Kebba Jeffang

The Vice President of The Gambia, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang assured the government's continuity in reform process to guarantee full autonomy to the Local Government Authorities.

Madam Jallow was speaking to journalists on Wednesday, May 16, at her office on issues regarding post elections that closed the 2016-18 electoral cycles.

As to whether her government will ensure freedom is given to the local government authorities regarding the decisions they make as well as decentralization of the councils, she said they are willing to create such environment.

"The overall government agenda is a reform agenda, ranging from the economy, the judiciary and social reform. We have already started these reforms and we are already in the final stage of the civil service reforms where we are in the verge of eliminating hundreds of ghost workers.

In the areas of electoral reforms which is going to be biennial by the Ministry of Justice and in a very open and transparent way, through forums and different TV shows... During this, the population will have a stake in it to raise issues like that," she said.

She said the issues would be incorporated in the draft to be reviewed by the public and civil society in helping government to shape it to meet the needs and aspirations of the Gambian people.

Meanwhile, on the issue of usage of government resources in political campaigns, Madam Jallow said, "at the level of government we are not aware of the use of state resources during campaign because the president has made a very decisive decision to discourage that," she said.

"But I can assure you that if we come across anything of such we will take the necessary actions. Because we cannot act like the former regime; if that happens then that means the change has not made any impact," she said.

She commends Gambians for the maturity they have shown during and after the elections. She calls on both the winners and losers to join hands in the interest of national development.

