Gambia: Foni Bintang Karanai Seyfo Removed

Mr Alfusainey Jarju has been removed from his position of Seyfo of Foni Bintang Karanai.

Mr Jarju said that he was served with a letter on the 11th MAY 2018 from the Governor's office indicating that he has been removed from office.

Mr. Jarju also said that the Governor of West Coast Region and the IEC Chairman once invited all the Seyfos of the region to her office and told them that they and the Alkalos should not be involved in party politics. He added that after the meeting he called all the Alkalos in his District and informed them that they should not be involved in party politics.

He said that he is loyal to the government and not to a party, that all the governors he served can attest to that, because they have never received any complaint from his region about him being involved in party politics.

Mr Alfusainey Jarju's advice is that the people should elect their Seyfos as had happened in the past because it is the in line with democracy in our country.

The newly appointed Seyfo is Mr. Lamin Jorbateh of Sibanor who once served as Governor and Commissioner during the APRC regime.

Below is the full text of the letter served to Mr. Jarju

"I wish to convey executive through a letter from the ministry of Lands and Regional Government ref: Lm 31/252/01(193) dated 7th May 2081 for your termination as Seyfo of Foni Bintang Karanai District with immediate effect.

"On behalf of the Hon: minister of Lands and Regional Government I wish to thank you for the service you rendered during your tenure in office. Please surrender all chieftaincy instruments in your custody as soon as possible."

Foroyaa is investigating other reports of removal of Seyfos from office.